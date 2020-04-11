Digital experts Anchovy collaborated with sister company, Onest Data, to understand the extent seasonal holidays such as Mother’s Day will be impacted by COVID-19.

In a public survey based on the opinions of over 700 Maltese residents, it was discovered that 60 per cent of local residents believe Mother’s Day is even more important this year than usual.

The report suggests an optimistic turnout for businesses, with an eight per cent increase in comparison to 2019 when asked if they would purchase a Mother’s Day gift this year. The good news for Malta is the majority of respondents are favouring the local market, with almost 40 per cent of consumers intending on purchasing their gifts from local e-commerce stores.

Despite the broadly positive snapshot, Anchovy suggests brands should remain as flexible as possible while the COVID-19 crisis plays out, including some of their top tips for businesses to remain relevant this Mother’s Day season.

The full e-book and data is available to download for free, on anchovyinc.com.