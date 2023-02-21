Two women who fled the war in Ukraine and sought employment in Malta, were handed a suspended sentence on Tuesday after admitting to running a massage parlour for prostitution purposes.

The two women, age 41 and 46 years old respectively, were found out after police carried out a spot check at the Pieta outlet where they worked on Monday, with evidence indicating that the premises were being used for prostitution purposes.

The women were arrested and escorted to court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with running the place as a brothel and permitting the shop to be used for prostitution or other immoral purposes.

Assisted by two interpreters, the women registered an admission.

Their lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, explained that both of the accused had fled the war in their homeland and travelled to Malta in search of a job.

Both were mothers and some of their children had enrolled as soldiers to serve their country in the conflict raging on in their homeland.

The lawyer also requested a ban on the publication of the women’s names, arguing that they also had minor children and even in light of ongoing police investigations.

The court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld the request in the best interests of justice.

In view of their guilty plea, the court condemned each woman to a one-year jail term suspended for 3 years and a minimal fine of €10 each.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Mark Cremona prosecuted.