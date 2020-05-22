The COVID-19 outbreak has turned everyone’s lives upside down. Parents with young children have been hit particularly hard since childcare centres and schools had to shut down.

In the latest edition of Child,mothers speak about their experience of the pandemic so far. Despite the challenges, they agree that children have seemingly adapted more to the new reality than adults and say they are enjoying more quality family time together.

Online education has helped parents cope in no small way. This issue features preliminary findings of research currently being carried out among educators, highlighting the changing roles of teachers and parents and pinpointing challenges and obstacles but also the benefits of virtual classes.

A paediatrician gives his suggestions on how parents can best guard their children against the virus and a psychologist gives advice on how to deal with child anxiety. A family therapist also highlights the support parents need during the delicate perinatal period in these extraordinary times.

The magazine includes an interview with the women behind a storytelling project that started after the pandemic reached Malta and gives tips on home fitness exercises for both children and parents. There are also recipes and helpful online resources to keep the kids busy and entertained.

Child will be distributed for free with the Times of Malta tomorrow.