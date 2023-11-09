Reigning world MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has said he thrives on the pressure of leading the championship, with Jorge Martin in hot pursuit ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang on Sunday.

Italy’s Bagnaia tops the standings on 389 points, while Martin lurks 13 points behind on 376 after the Spaniard gave himself a massive boost by claiming a priceless fourth win of the season in Thailand last month.

The Ducati rider welcomed the intensity of defending his crown, in the circuit where he won last year en route to claiming his maiden MotoGP title.

“It’s a pleasure to have this kind of pressure as we are fighting for the title. Without pressure, perhaps you don’t care too much. I think pressure is normal, it’s a great fuel in my point of view,” Bagnaia said.

