Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez said on Friday he hopes to emulate the “dream scenario” of compatriot Rafael Nadal’s return from injury as he prepares for pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia after an injury-blighted two years.

Spaniard Marquez missed the entire 2020 campaign and the first few races of last season due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a crash.

The 28-year-old then suffered from double vision after an off-road training crash at the end of October, missing the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

