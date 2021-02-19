Aprilia MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini’s condition was on Thursday described as “critical” by doctors treating the former Italian motorcycling world champion for coronavirus.

Gresini, 60, remains in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit of Bologna’s Maggiore Hospital where he was admitted after Christmas.

“Unfortunately complications have occurred which have made the current clinical picture critical,” Dr Nicola Cilloni said in a statement.

