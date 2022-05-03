MotoGP’s promoters Dorna on Tuesday responded to reports that Suzuki were thinking of quitting by telling the manufacturers they had to stick to their contract.

“Dorna Sports has officially contacted the factory in order to remind them that the conditions of their contract to race in MotoGP do not allow for them to take this decision unilaterally,” said the statement.

The warning followed a report on specialist site Motorsports.com that “the heads of Suzuki gathered all members of the MotoGP team on Monday and communicated its decision to quit the series at the end of the year.”

