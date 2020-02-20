MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda until the end of 2024, the Japanese team announced Thursday.

“Honda Racing Corporation are delighted to announce six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has signed a four-year extension of his contract and will continue to race with the factory team until at least December 2024,” the team said in a statement.

Marquez, 27, said he was “proud” to remain with the team who gave him his start in the sport.

“Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013,” he saod.

“Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family.”