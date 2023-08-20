Ducati’s world champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Austrian MotoGP at Spielberg in style on Sunday to take another step towards a second successive title.

Brad Binder (KTM) came in a distant second with Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati-VR46) in third.

For Bagnaia this was a third dream double weekend of the season after winning both Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s main event.

Maximum points at the Red Bull Ring circuit lifted him 62 points clear of Jorge Martin in the 2023 standings with 10 of the 20 races completed.

“I was expecting a stronger race but conditions were tough for everybody,” beamed Bagnaia.

