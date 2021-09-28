Malta Motorsport Federation president Duncan Micallef said the motor racing track project is set to give the sport a new impetus that will help young drivers aspire for a professional career.

Micallef was speaking to the Times of Malta during the official inauguration of the motor racing track project that was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The €20 million project is set to be built around similar, existing facilities in Ħal Far that would now see a racing circuit added to the existing facilities for karting and drag racing.

“Before I took over as president of the Malta Motorsport Federation it was always my desire to be in a position so that I can give a helping hand to make this dream a reality,” Micallef told the Times of Malta.

