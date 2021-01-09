The number of motorbike deaths in 2020 was the highest in four years and more than double that of 2019.

Nine of the 13 fatal traffic accidents last year involved motorcycles, compared to four of the 16 traffic victims in 2019. In 2018, there were seven motorbike fatalities and three in 2017.

May 2020, in particular, can be singled out for the number of deaths... of the four fatalities that month, three were bikers.

A decline in road accidents was registered across EU countries last year as the pandemic broke out. But excessive driving was seen on empty roads, leading to accidents and even fatalities, Malta Road Safety Council chairman Pierre Vella said.

During the COVID lull, until last June, accidents had halved over the same period the previous year but deaths spiked, mostly involving motorbikes, with fingers pointing at speeding and slippery surfaces.

But while bikers blamed the quality of roads and road markings, these have improved considerably when it comes to safety, Vella maintained. Even though there was still a long way to go, the installation of safety barriers with lower fenders to support a falling biker was a plus, he noted.

However, Vella underlined, these measures were built around normal traffic, moving at a maximum speed of 80 kph, according to law.

“Go faster and road safety features may be compromised,” he warned.

As a person passionate about speed, Vella is aware of the thrill but admits “it can also mean playing with destiny”.

“Being passionate about something is important but, in the case of speed, that passion has to be controlled,” he said.

Falling off a motorbike is already dangerous but crashing at speed is likely to be fatal, he stressed, pointing to education and illustrating the dangers as the way forward.

An advanced driving-skills centre that allowed drivers to simulate accidents, accompanied by an instructor to guide them through the process of avoiding them, was lacking, he said, pointing out that these facilities existed everywhere else.

Bikers and car users needed to be exposed to emergency braking at speed to prevent accidents and be able to understand aquaplaning – losing grip at speed due to water.

Fundamentally, all that is needed is a big car park to be able to experience speed under surveillance and in a safe way, Vella suggested.

The fact that driving tuition, both for cars and motorbikes, is conducted on busy roads was considered an issue, especially for bikers.

Vella also urged moving away from traditional speed cameras towards more advanced, electronically-controlled technology that involved a series of sensors, as opposed to cameras located at points drivers were aware of.

This would gauge speed over a distance and not encourage the dangerous practice of slowing down to speed off again.

Motorcycles can be a major asset for Malta to counter traffic congestion, reducing emissions and travel time, Vella acknowledged.

He described as a huge success the introduction of the 125cc licence, whereby licensed car drivers could apply for a 10-hour training session to drive such motorcycles, with many shifting to bikes and on to even bigger ones.

But, until more safety measures are in place, drivers had to be responsible for their actions, Vella said.

That sentiment is shared by Julia Bonett, whose daughter’s dad was the first motorbike accident victim last year.

Her heart would break with every article she reads about a biker dying in an accident in 2020, she said.

“It was one horrible year.”

Approaching the first anniversary of 46-year-old Mark Camilleri’s death on February 1, Bonett recalled how a car hit him while doing a U-turn on Xemxija’s main road, heading towards Mellieħa.

Camilleri died on the spot and a criminal case against the car driver is under way.

Bonnet said her 11-year-old child was waiting for her father to collect her before they found out about the accident through a Facebook post just about 90 minutes after Camilleri was killed.

“It is not easy explaining to a child that her father has passed away,” Bonett said.

“Although we had not been together for nine years, we were on good terms and I have lost the father of my child and a friend,” she added.