Missio has embarked on a unique project in collaboration with Stephen Formosa, a biker who is riding his motorbike across Africa, Asia and South America in a solo trip adventure.

During his trip, Formosa will be going through villages with projects supported and funded by Missio, to document his experience. Through his eyes, one can witness a live, true picture of how Missio aids communities living within remote villages and how Missio invests in the education of such individuals long term.

In addition, one can also raise funds to help support health and education in these villages.

During his trip, Formosa will be going through villages with projects supported and funded by Missio.

Following the issuance of Formosa’s visa, the trip commenced in Kenya last week, where he was greeted by Fr Bonaventure Luchidio as they enjoyed a matatu (bus ride) on their way to ensure that Formosa’s motorbike had arrived in Kenya safe and sound.

In the first few days, Formosa covered around 800km in Kenya and he should now be in Uganda.

RELATED STORIES Around the world in around 800 days, on a bike

To follow Formosa’s adventure, visit the dedicated blog Dinja Mutur or follow the Facebook page of the same name.

One can contribute and give a donation by sending an SMS to 5061 9294 for €11.65 or call on 5170 2063 for €15. Alternatively, one can donate here or send an e-mail to fundraising@missio.org.mt.