A motorbike rider and pillion were grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said the crash took place on Triq Bir id-Deheb at 6pm on Sunday.

A 25-year-old Italian man from San Ġwann and a 23-year-old woman from Għargħur were riding a Honda motorbike, while a 27-year-old Italian man from Luqa was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Swift.

The motorbike riders were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.