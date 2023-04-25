Updated 9.15am

A crash between a motorcycle and two vehicles blocked the southbound lanes of the Sta Venera tunnels on Tuesday morning, causing a long rush-hour traffic jam.

A motorist said the accident happened at 7.39am with the Honda motorcycle ending up wedged between a Ford Transit and a Citroen on either lane. A Toyota was damaged by parts thrown up by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Siġġiewi, was taken to hospital in an ambulance. The police said he was in a serious condition.

Transport Malta officials also arrived on the scene quickly.

Traffic had to be diverted. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The traffic jam quickly built up all the way to the Coast Road and at about 8am Transport Malta officials diverted the south-bound traffic to one of the lanes in the adjacent two-lane tunnel in an effort to ease the gridlock. But that also caused a slow-down of the north-bound traffic. The tunnel was reopened by 8.30am, and the traffic started easing off, according to motorists.

Readers also reported long traffic jams coming from the south of the island.

One driver said it took him 20 minutes to get from Vittoriosa to the Cottonera tunnels.

A traffic jam built up quickly.