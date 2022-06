A motorcyclist fell off his bike, which then crashed into a car late on Monday, the police said.

The accident happened in Mqabba at about 8pm.

The police said the Honda motorcycle was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Birkirkara, who was injured when he fell off.

The motorcycle then slid into a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Zurrieq, who was unhurt.