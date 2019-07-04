A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were injured late on Sunday when their motorcycle crashed into a parked car.
The police said the accident happened at about 11.30pm in Triq Elija Żammit, St Julian's.
The 36-year-old motorcyclist, from Floriana, lost control of his Yamaha and crashed into a Toyota Vitz.
The police said a 22-year-old woman from Naxxar, who was pillion rider, was seriously injured. The motorcyclist suffered slight injuries.
