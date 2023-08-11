The parishes of Dingli and Mġarr, Malta, are inviting motorcyclists to join in the sixth edition of a fundraising pilgrimage on August 15, the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady.

Bikers are to gather on the parvis of the Mġarr parish church at 9.15am, to leave for Dingli at 9.45am.

On arrival at Dingli parish church, they will be given a commemorative token. Mass will then be held at 11am.

Funds raised this year will go in aid of Valletta’s soup kitchen.

Both Dingli and Mġarr will celebrate the feast of the Assumption on August 20.