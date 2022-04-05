A 45-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Floriana on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at Crown Works Ditch at around 8am.

The man, who is from Marsascala, was riding a Piaggo that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Belta that was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

The rider was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.