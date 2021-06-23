Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate accidents near Rabat on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

In the first accident, a 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash at Triq il-Ħobbejza, Rabat.

The police said the teenager's motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Toyota Starlet driven by a 32-year-old man from Dingli.

A parked Mercedes was damaged as a consequence.

The police are investigating.

Another motorcyclist was seriously injured when he fell off his motorcycle in Valletta Road, near Rabat, early on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at 1.30am.

The 30-year-old man, from Mosta, was seriously injured.