An 18-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Burmarrad on Thursday morning.

The police said in a statement that the man, from St Paul's Bay, was riding a Zipp VZ5 on Triq Burmarrad.

The crash, at 8am, involved a Nissan Juke, driven by a 26-year-old woman, also from St Paul's Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.