A 23-year old Italian woman was grievously injured on Monday when her motorcycle collided with a car on the St Paul's Bay bypass.
 
Police said the incident occurred at around 11.30am and involved a Toyota driven by a 63-year old man from St Paul's Bay.

The motorcyclist, a Nadur resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

No further details on the circumstances of the crash were available. Police investigations are ongoing.  

