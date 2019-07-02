A 23-year old Italian woman was grievously injured on Monday when her motorcycle collided with a car on the St Paul's Bay bypass.
Police said the incident occurred at around 11.30am and involved a Toyota driven by a 63-year old man from St Paul's Bay.
The motorcyclist, a Nadur resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
No further details on the circumstances of the crash were available. Police investigations are ongoing.
