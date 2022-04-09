A 25-year-old man was grievously hurt early on Saturday morning when he was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck in Pietá.
The victim, who is from Nepal, was riding a Kymco motorbike on Triq Qrejten at 5.15am when he collided with a Toyota Hilux driven by a 59-year-old Siġġiewi man.
A medical team was summoned to the site and administered first-aid before taking the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is being treated.
A police investigation is under way.
