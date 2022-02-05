A motorcyclist in Gozo was grievously injured in a 7am crash in Għarb on Saturday, the police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old rider, who is from Poland and lives in Xewkija, was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Triq Franġisk Portelli in Għarb when the collision occured.

The crash involved a Toyota Dyna driven by a 64-year-old Għarb resident. He was not hurt in the incident.

A medical team was called to the crash site. They administered first-aid to the victim and then took him to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is now under way.