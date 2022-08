A 31-year-old motorcyclist on Monday suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident on the St Paul's Bay bypass.

The police said they were called on site at 9.30am, with the accident involving the motorcyclist - a man from Iklin, and a 58-year-old Mellieħa man who was driving a BMW.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.