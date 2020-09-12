A motorcyclist is battling for her life following a Friday night crash in Żurrieq.
The rider, a 31-year-old woman from Gżira, was seriously injured in a collision with a Peugeot 107 being driven by a 22-year-old. She was riding a Yamaha RZF-R1 sports bike.
The smashed car involved in the crash.
The crash happened on Valletta Road at around 10.30pm, the police said.
A medical team took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.
Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry into the incident.
