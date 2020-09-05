A 41-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after he suffered grievous injuries in a crash in Mqabba.

The biker, who is from Gżira, was riding a Yamaha Tmax in Misraħ il-Missjoni ż-Żgħira at around 2.45pm when he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi van being driven by a 56-year-old local man.

A medical team was called to the crash site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous.

The police say they are investigating further.