A 45-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on the Sliema promenade in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim, who was an Italian man living in Gżira, crashed on Tower Road at around 3am.

The police said it appeared the man lost control of his Honda motorbike, was dragged along the road and smashed into a pavement.

A medical team rushed to the crash site but was unable to rescue the man, who was pronounced dead on site.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the crash, which is also the subject of a police investigation.

Photo: Malta Police Force