A 48-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was grievously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Friday morning, the police said on Saturday.

The man was riding a Peugeot Kisbee motorbike on Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier in Rabat at 10.45am when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a Żabbar man aged 53.

A medical team was called to the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.