A motorcyclist is in hospital with grievous injuries following a traffic collision in Qormi on Saturday afternoon.



The 51-year-old St Paul’s Bay man was riding a Kawasaki J125 motorcycle on Valletta Road at 1pm when he was involved in a collision with a Nissan March car driven by a 25-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.



Emergency medics administered first-aid onsite and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors there have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.



A police investigation into the crash is under way.

