A 60-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a Naxxar collision on Friday, the police said on Saturday morning.

The man, who is from Mosta, was riding a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle on Triq il-Parrocca when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota CHR car driven by a 45-year-old from St Paul’s Bay.

A medical team gave the victim first aid before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A police investigation is under way.