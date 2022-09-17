A 64-year-old Sannat motorcyclist was seriously injured on Friday evening when he collided with a car in Victoria.

The victim was riding a Kymco scooter on Triq Għajn Qatet at 6.30pm when he was involved in a crash with a 46-year-old Fontana resident who was driving a Toyota Starlet car.

While the man driving the Toyota was not hurt. The motorcyclist, however, required first-aid treatment at the crash site and was then rushed to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case. The police have also started their own investigation, they said in a statement on Saturday morning.