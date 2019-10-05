A 68-year-old man was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Friday night after he was involved in a traffic collision while riding a motorcycle.

The man, who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Kymco Agility 125 motorbike on Triq tal-Ibraġ in his hometown when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 67-year-old woman from the town.

While the man was hurt and taken to hospital by ambulance, the car driver was not.

The crash was reported to the police at around 6pm. An investigation in under way.