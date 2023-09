A 73-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Żebbuġ on Sunday at 10am.

The police said in a statement that the man, from Mqabba, was riding a CBR. The crash involved a Kia Ceed driven by a 41-year-old woman from Mellieħa.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

On Monday morning, the police said the man died at hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.