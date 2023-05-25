A 79-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was injured in a traffic accident in Għaxaq on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened in Dawret Ħal-Għaxaq at 1pm.
The victim, who lives in Għaxaq, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio, driven by a 41-year-old woman who also lives in Għaxaq.
A medical team assisted the man on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
