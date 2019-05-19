A motorcyclist and his passenger were both grievously hurt after a collision in San Ġwann on Sunday night.

The police said that the driver was a 55-year-old from Swieqi while his passenger was a 54-year-old woman from Sliema.

They were involved in a collision at 9.30pm on Tal-Balal Road in San Ġwann, with a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Żabbar.

Police investigations are under way.