Two men suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident in Msida.

The police said in a statement its officials were called to Triq D'Argens at 9.30pm on Sunday.

The accident involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 21-year-old Eritrean man from Sliema and a Kymco Agility driven by a 28-year-old man from Nepal.

The Nepalese, together with a 29-year-old pillion rider, also from Nepal, were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.