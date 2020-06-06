A motorcyclist was badly hurt on Friday night when he crashed his bike on the Coast Road in Naxxar.



The man, who is 34 years old and lives in Żebbuġ, is believed to have been flung from his Yamaha MTM850 after hitting a pavement on the road at around 8.40pm.



He was driving towards St Julian’s at the time, the police said.



The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where his grievous injuries are being treated. A police investigation is under way.

