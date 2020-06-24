A 50-year-old motorcyclist was badly hurt on Wednesday afternoon when he was involved in a crash in Qormi.

The man, who lives in Balzan, was riding a Peugeot Belville motorbike at the time of the crash, which also involved an Opel car being driven by a 41-year-old man from Qormi.

Police received word of the incident on Triq il-Ħelsien at 11.50am.



A medical team administered first aid on site and then took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.



Police have opened an investigation into the incident.