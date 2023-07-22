Two motorists were hospitalised following separate traffic incidents on Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was injured when he was hit by a car on Saqqajja Hill in Rabat at around 1.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old from Swieqi, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 30-year-old from Mellieħa.

The second incident occurred at 12.15am on Saturday morning on Triq Burmarrad in Mosta and involved a 34-year-old Santa Venera man who lost control of a Toyota Vitz and crashed into a wall.

In both cases, medical teams rushed the two victims to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Both men were grievously injured, the police said.

Police investigations are under way.

