A 28-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after an accident at the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass on Friday.

The police said the accident happened just outside the Santa Venera tunnels at around 2pm.

The victim, who lives in Swieqi, was riding a BMW1100 that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio and a Dennis rubbish collection truck.

The Mazda was being driven by a 19-year-old man who lives in Mosta, while the truck driver is a 51-year-old man who lives in Marsa.

They were not injured.

A Maruti that was being driven by a 54-year-old man who lives in San Ġwann at the time of the accident was damaged when it was hit by parts of the vehicles involved.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed because of the accident leading to substantial traffic congestion.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.