A 29-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after an accident in Birkirkara on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm, also known as the Birkirkara Bypass, at midnight.

The victim, who lives in Birkirkara, was riding a Peugeot Tweet that was involved in a collision with a Dacia Sandero that was being driven by a 36-year-old man who lives in Gżira and a Nissan Qashqai that was being driven by a 33-year-old man who lives in Pietà.

A medical team assisted the victim on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.