A 50-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a Saturday morning collision with a pick-up truck in Xagħra, Gozo.

The man was riding a Ducati motorcycle in Triq it-Tiġrija when he was involved in a crash with an Isuzu TFS at around 10.30am, the police said.

Both the motorcyclist and the 47-year-old driving the pick-up are from Xagħra, the police said.

A medical team administered first-aid on-site before rushing the victim to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a serious nature.

Magistrate Bridgitte Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case.