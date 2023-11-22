A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Far at around 2pm.

The 31-year-old victim, who lives in Birżebbuġa, was riding a Peugeot Tweet that was involved in a collision with an Isuzu TFR driven by a 38-year-old man from Siġġiewi and a Mitsubishi RVR that was being driven by a 31-year-old man who lives in Żabbar.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

