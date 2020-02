Updated 4.55pm

A 46-year old motorcyclist from Mellieħa was pronounced dead on site after being involved in a collision with a car on Mistra bridge on Saturday.

The police were notified of the incident at around 2.30pm, and an ambulance was sent on site immediately.

The driver, a woman of foreign nationality, was hospitalised with shock.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading the inquiry currently underway.