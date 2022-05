A man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gozo last week, has succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The 63-year-old from Xagħra had been riding a Yamaha 250 motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero that was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Sannat.

The accident happened in Triq it-Tessuti on Tuesday, May 17.