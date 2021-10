A motorcyclist died after falling off his bike in St Julian's.

The 53-year-old Serbian man from Birkirkara was riding along Mikiel Anton Vassalli Road at around 5.15pm, the police said in a statement.

He lost control of his BMW motorbike, fell off and was injured.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he died shortly after.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.