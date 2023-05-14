A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 5.15pm.

The victim, a 54-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding a Zontes ZT-310 in the direction of Lija.

Although it is not known how the accident happened, no other vehicles were involved.

The victim, who died on the spot, ended up some 100 metres away from his motorbike.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli