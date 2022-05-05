A 35-year-old man died in a traffic accident along the Coast Road on Thursday morning.

The police said the man, who is French and lived in Sliema, lost control of the Honda CB600 he was riding at around 3am and crashed into a barrier.

He got caught in the barrier as the bike dragged on for several metres and ended up in trees to the side of the road.

The man was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.