A motorcyclist died on Monday evening after he appeared to have lost control of his Honda and slammed into crash barriers on the Coast Road, the police have confirmed.

The man was certified dead on the spot.

More information to follow.

The news comes just a few days after 19-year-old postwoman Elaine Briffa died after an early morning traffic accident in Triq Ħal Qormi on Thursday when the Maltapost Paxter she was driving overturned at around 8am.