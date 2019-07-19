A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Qala at 7.30pm.

The victim, an Italian national, was riding a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Alto driven by a 30-year-old woman from Nadur.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on site and then transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The woman was also hospitalised and treated for minor injuries.

The police are investigating.